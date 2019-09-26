Eat Your Heart Out, Mom

Five restaurants in Palm Springs and surrounding desert cities are reimagining classic comfort foods. Dig in, enjoy, and report back your findings.



For the Birds

Chickens cluck for Copley’s Lobster & Shrimp Pot Pie baked to perfection with a warm puff pastry dome. That’s because the hearty dish is actually made with all surf, plus braised winter vegetables, garlic cream, and fresh herbs.

Copley’s on Palm Canyon

Palm Springs

copleyspalmsprings.com

More Than Meats the Eye

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s high-end Kobe Beef Meatloaf, doesn’t have any scraps. Executive chef Freddy Rieger stuffs it with an aged white cheddar center, then drizzles the meatloaf with a porcini demi-glace.

The Bistro at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Indio

fantasyspringsresort.com