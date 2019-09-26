trio palm springs

Eat Your Heart Out, Mom

From an oceanic pot pie to a multiplied mac and cheese, local culinary artists are reimagining classic comfort foods with over-the-top twists.

Ashley Breeding Current Guide, Restaurants

Five restaurants in Palm Springs and surrounding desert cities are reimagining classic comfort foods. Dig in, enjoy, and report back your findings.

For the Birds

Chickens cluck for Copley’s Lobster & Shrimp Pot Pie baked to perfection with a warm puff pastry dome. That’s because the hearty dish is actually made with all surf, plus braised winter vegetables, garlic cream, and fresh herbs.
Copley’s on Palm Canyon
Palm Springs
copleyspalmsprings.com

More Than Meats the Eye

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s high-end Kobe Beef Meatloaf, doesn’t have any scraps. Executive chef Freddy Rieger stuffs it with an aged white cheddar center, then drizzles the meatloaf with a porcini demi-glace.
The Bistro at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Indio
fantasyspringsresort.com

Veg Out

The pleasant aroma of prime cuts permeating the grill at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse probably won’t please vegetarians. Luckily, the innovative chefs also offer a mean Vegetable Wellington, made with — you guessed it — veggies, not beef.
Mr. Lyons Steakhouse
Palm Springs
mrlyonsps.com

Mr. Lyons’ Vegetable Wellington

Say Cheese

There’s no Velveeta in Trio’s Mac and 5 Cheese. The decadent take on the classic side pairs oodles of noodles with melted Gouda, cheddar, blue, Romano, and goat cheeses, then tosses them with crispy bacon, tomato, and bread crumbs.
Trio
Palm Springs
triopalmsprings.com

Uni-que Upgrade

The Venue chef-owner Engin Onural elevates an otherwise basic Japanese egg-custard tradition. His sophisticated Chawanmushi replaces ingredients like shiitake mushrooms and boiled shrimp with Santa Barbara sea urchin and Périgord black truffle from France.
The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge
Palm Desert
thevenuepalmdesert.com

