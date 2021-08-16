Live Your Life

Revel Palm Desert is located just a couple of miles from the famed shopping and dining of El Paseo.
Revel Palm Desert offers vibrant independent living with best-in-class amenities and services. At Revel, good food and good friends go hand-in-hand, and fun is never far from home. You’ll laugh, learn, and make wonderful new memories.
Revel will feature sleek midcentury modern architecture as a nod to the history of the famed designs from Greater Palm Springs’ storied past. Residents will be able to enjoy endless outdoor activities such as walking, biking, and hiking, fully taking advantage of the community’s robust outdoor spaces along in the beautiful desert climate. The community is ideally located near McCallum Theatre, Desert Willow Golf Resort, and the famed shopping and dining on El Paseo.
At Revel, residents can enjoy restaurant-quality dining, a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and salon, theater and more. Along with all of Revel’s signature, hospitality-inspired amenities, recreational spaces and dining offerings, Revel Palm Desert elevates the outdoor entertainment offerings with a pickleball court, fire pit, BBQ, event lawn, game lawn and dog park. Additionally, the community will feature a vintage-inspired ice cream parlor, with delectable, sweet treats.
Freedom of choice and flexible living options are key aspects of living at Revel. The recently launched Revel Seasonal Residences program encourages residents to explore new places by allowing them to rent fully furnished apartments at any Revel community across the country. From Idaho to California to Nevada and beyond, this unique program offers residents a change of scenery that ensures they are living a vibrant and fulfilling life.
Residents will be able to enjoy endless outdoor activities such as swimming, walking, biking, and hiking.
Residents can also take advantage of the Revel Travel Club, allowing them to book a guest suite at any Revel community for up to one week for free. While there, residents can enjoy three meals a day at the on-site restaurants and join in on any fun group activities happening at the community they are visiting.
Revel not only empowers residents to accomplish things they didn't know were possible, but also supports their journey as they transition to an independent living community. To learn more visit revelpalmdesert.com or call 480-718-7034.
The Revel Palm Desert leasing office is located at 74300 Country Club Drive.