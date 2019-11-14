New Old Rugs

A finite supply of vintage inventory and the rise of machine-made rugs add to Revival’s driving reason behind the expansion: keeping quality and customs alive and in use. As they salvage and clean the vintage rugs for eager consumers, they collect wisdom about processes that are disappearing in hopes of creating a new avenue for their survival.

“Many of our vintage rugs were woven by women’s collectives from 1950 through 1970, when women of the village were getting together and handweaving the rugs. Now with Turkey urbanizing, practices like this are dying off,” Hyman explains. “There is this beautiful rug tradition that does not exist in the way it used to. It’s really like art. Many of the rugs have meaning; they were made for a wedding, a birth, or other life event. Some people still cherish them, but many want to get rid of them. A 25-year-old living in a city, for example, sees them as their grandmother’s style. They want to go to IKEA and buy a new rug for their apartment in Istanbul.”

