Wil Stiles Clothing Hits the Racks at Revivals Stores

Friends and fans of Molly Bondhus and Wil Stiles gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Uptown Design District boutique in Palm Springs and their donation of $500,000 in new men’s and women’s fashion to Revivals, a resale and new furniture store with three valley locations.

Shoppers spent $20,000 in just two hours during the party. The couples donation was in honor of their friend, Barbara Keller, the late philanthropist and member of the Desert AIDS Project board. Proceeds of the sales at Revivals stores will benefit DAP, a federally qualified healthcare center which serves 7,000 men and women.

Shoppers can continue to hit the racks for Stiles’ clothing, a line that reflects the desert’s colorful and carefree lifestyle.

Wil Stiles

875 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-327-9764

wilstiles.com