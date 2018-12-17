“Do you want me to show you two of my best pieces?” asks renowned metal sculptor Ricardo Breceda. He points toward his daughters. “Right there!”

Lianna Arroyo and her sister Araby Arroyo respond with a smile and the tiniest eye-roll, which says they’ve heard this line before. Still, they are proud of their father. It was Lianna who started his artistic career.

When she was 6 years old, Lianna wanted a Tyrannosaurus rex — a life-sized one. Breceda had no training in art, welding, or engineering. He’d worked in construction until an accident ended his career. At the time, he was traveling around the Southwest, selling exotic cowboy boots. Nevertheless, he built his daughter a T. rex out of sheet metal — and went on to build a Spinosaurus and a Triceratops.