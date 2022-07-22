A Man of Many Words

How do you feel about your platform as an entertainer and addressing issues like gun control. How do you walk that line between ‘Do I or Don’t I say something’.

There was no question when it comes to issues that I think impact all of us and that are issues of not politics but decency and lawlessness. And I'm going to speak out about it, not as an entertainer, but as a fucking taxpayer, as an American citizen. It's got nothing to do with what I do. What you don't see, I've already been tagged because I've been so anti-Trump. I'm so anti. This modern GOP for very specific reasons, not just across the board, but for very specific reasons, I've been labeled this super lib and I always just say, show me on my Twitter feed where I've praised the Democrats, where I like get behind someone. I'm so distrustful of all politicians.

And I think that the whole Washington machine is just disgusting. So it's just I'm definitely going after what I consider to be the worst of the bunch. And that's for me, easy to pick and choose in the modern GOP. So I go after things that matter to me and the people who say, “Well, why aren't you afraid of alienating people?” No, I don't care. Because I'm a human being first and foremost.

When social media first came out, did you think at that point, maybe I should just use this to talk about my music, talk to my audience, and just leave it at that and not go the other side?

Well, I did that. I was really late to the Twitter party. Everybody I knew was on Twitter for years before I joined it. Every time that they would mention it to me or show me a tweet, I would go, "This is exactly why I don't want any part of this." And I thought, I've got plenty to do. I've got plenty on my plate. I've got songs to write, shows to do, kids to hang out with.

And so, it was my friend, Matt Scannell from the band Vertical Horizon. He kept pushing me to use it, to promote what I was doing. But also he said, “Look, man, your sense of humor, I think will come across really well on this. And I think you might have fun with it if you stopped judging it.” And so, I just waded in very tentatively and then I got into it and I realized, “Oh, this is not only a creative outlet for me in terms of trying to create things that make people laugh and think.”

I read a factoid that you have written a No. 1 single in each of the last four decades. So what is it like for you to not only hear another artist perform your song, and was there any time where you thought maybe I should have sung that song instead of Keith Urban or somebody else?

No, never. I've never had that thought because first of all, the songs that we're talking about were written deliberately with or for another artist. So, "Hey, do you have a song for NSYNC?" "Oh, I don't, but I'm going to write one." And Keith, "Hey Ricardo, can we write a song for my new album?" "Well, of course." It's already in my mind, not for me. It's got nothing to do with me as an artist. It's just about me fulfilling someone else's desire to have something for their record.

And once those songs are done, especially if they've become hits, to me, that's like the greatest, that was the mission, and we accomplished the mission. It doesn't mean that I don't love those songs and enjoy singing them live. And like you said, I've done some cover versions just for different projects, but it's never been like, "Oh, I wish I'd kept that for myself."

And the line I use, which is absolutely true, it's... My wife hates it when I say it but it's really true is I go, "I write, sometimes, these songs waiting for other people, because I want them to be hits." I'm not on the radio anymore, really. So I want these songs to have the biggest chance of being hits as they can. And they're going to have a bigger chance being a hit with a younger artist or somebody who's really all over the charts than me.

You said “Songwriter” is the most collaborative album you’ve ever made. You even wrote songs with your sons Lucas and Jesse. How was that experience?

It's unlike anything I could have imagined. I mean, my third son (Brandon) is also really talented, but he's off into some other stuff and we didn't collaborate on this record, but he's a real cheerleader for it. But writing songs with Jesse and Lucas and especially in the case of Lucas who produced these tracks, and I just gave him the keys. It's like, I've never done that with anybody. I've always produced my own stuff. Mainly because it's my favorite part of what I do. But Lucas is such a masterful producer and engineer and I just was like, "You do it, just tell me what to do."

And really, the first time in my career, I've had a producer say, "No, sing it this way and sing that line this way and do this." All the stuff that I tell other people to do, he's telling me. It was awesome. I’m so happy with what we came up with.

That's not always easy to do, to tell your father what to do.

They've been waiting their whole life. (Laughs).