Speaking Volumes

In introducing Palm Springs to the winter getaway he created for Edgar and Liliane Kaufmann, architect Richard Neutra exhibited keen insight into what the future promised citizens of the world.

“The desert, from Arabia to Peru, has been the latest section of nature to be made habitable and recognized for its recreational possibilities,” he wrote for a 1947 newspaper article. The Kaufmanns had commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright for Fallingwater, their Pennsylvania residence. So Neutra faced a formidable task in giving his clients a West Coast counterpart, which is to say that he needed to epitomize the organic approach in an arid setting.

After describing specific features of the home, Neutra added, “But there are more imponderable ones: to fit the subtlety of the desert landscape, which is easily defiled and damaged in its charms and potential satisfactions. It is indeed a most sensitive landscape, where a sunrise may be jarred by a far distant telephone pole or the optical echo of starlight on the sand dunes may tracelessly dissolve under the shrill glare of a single electric bulb.”

Neutra and other architects with substantial imprints in the Coachella Valley have provided footing for the desert lifestyle. Leave it to the plainspoken Albert Frey to distill the overriding sensibility of the Coachella Valley vernacular. When asked his design principles for the 1999 book Albert Frey / Houses 1 + 2, he replied, “The respect for nature.”