One Room Challenged: Home Office

Challenges

Working in the kitchen for several years in a previous home had not been productive. I didn’t have enough surface space to spread out, the open plan had too many distractions, and it was too easy to grab something from the fridge or pantry. Stacks of paperwork sorted by client project would accumulate on the kitchen island, counters, and even the dining room table until a guest or client would come by. I’d hide all the stacks away in drawers then bring them back out and have to reorganize my work and start over every time. This was creating a few major headaches.

Aspirations

Repurpose the formal dining room as my office. Adopt a better system for organization. Include an element of fun.