From Stark to Finish

House-hunters typically spend weeks or months eyeing properties before making an offer. Peter Slaugh and Stephanie Farmer crunched their search into one day and bought the last of the dozen possibilities presented: a 4,300-square-footer with San Jacinto Mountains rugged outcrops immediately to the south and an overview of downtown Palm Springs to the north.

“Peter and I have our own companies and spend a lot of time working and parenting teenagers,” Farmer says, explaining that they were looking for a second home with “a lot of room to breathe and relax.” Slaugh works in commercial real estate and she is an executive producer, mostly for TV commercials; their blended family includes four children ranging in age from 15 to 20.