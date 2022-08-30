Reluctant Rocker

When did you hook up with drummer Phil Erhart? I’m sure you never thought the two of you would turn out to be the only remaining original members of Kansas.

He was a skinny kid with long bangs, drumsticks in his back pocket. I had never seen this guy before, but then I heard “that's Phil Ehart, he plays drums for The Chase and man, he's really good.” So hearing this stuff, we met there. And even at that time, it was not just a novelty. We really wanted to be in a band. I'd been working with a friend of mine who was almost a concert trombonist. But he could read music and he was a really good bass player. So I was learning more from him because he also could play acoustic guitar and he lived right over the music store. So we needed a singer. We found this other guy had a Lowrey organ in his living room. We just needed a drummer. And that's when I ran into Phil.

Despite the changes that Kansas has gone through — people coming and going over the years — has the band stayed true to its sound?

Yes, especially the last two studio albums, The Prelude Implicit (2016) and The Absence of Presence (2020). It really wasn't until Kerry Livgren and Steve Walsh, our main writers, both left. We had begun turning into a jukebox version of ourselves, and that was frustrating for all of us because we really enjoyed the creative process.

But when Steve retired, we thought, you know what? We can make a record. We don't know who's going to write it, how it's going to happen. But suddenly the only thing in our way is ourselves. We can't blame anybody because now there are no restrictions, nobody's saying no. And so we went about it and we went down to Florida, a little resort area, for two weeks. And just locked the doors and got in one of the rooms there and just started writing material.

And started finding that maybe we can do this without those guys. And it kept going and going. Then meanwhile, we started to work with an engineer that we knew, Zak Rizvi, and we knew he was very musical. We wanted him involved at the beginning of the process. We had no idea what a songwriter he was. He wasn't a lyricist, but all of a sudden we said this guy is very Livgren-esque in his writing styles and his solo projects and stuff.

It's like my God with us playing underneath this, this is Kansas stuff. That's what we did with those two projects. They just took on a life of their own and those are as Kansas of albums as anything we've ever done, and better than a lot of them. And so, we know how to be us. Now we're 50 years in, and if there's one thing that we know how to do is to hear a song and say yes or no, or wow, there're possibilities here.