Deputy Jonathan Cosby Earns Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Award

The 11th Annual Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Awards dinner was held at the Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert with over 50 people in attendance.

Sponsored by El Paseo Jewelers, the award was created in 2008 with a mission to honor an exemplary Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy for their dedication, service, and contribution to reducing crime. Award recipients must serve the City of Palm Desert and its surrounding areas within the Coachella Valley.

Honored this year is Deputy Jonathan Cosby, who is assigned to the Palm Desert station. Deputy Cosby’s courage and heroism earned him the Award of Valor for confronting an alleged shooter at the Desert Orthopedic Center at Eisenhower Medical Center and the discovery of the suspect’s automobile, which was filled with firearms.

In attendance was Patrick Evans, chief meteorologist for KESQ, Palm Desert Council member Jan Harnik, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and many members of the community.

El Paseo Jewelers

73520 El Paseo Ste. E

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-1040

elpaseojewelers.com