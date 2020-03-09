Things to Do This Week, March 9-16

GROOVE: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder / March 12

Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs has spent 60 years making sweet music on the mandolin — and he’s only 65. The 15-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer takes to the McCallum Theatre stage with his band Kentucky Thunder. mccallumtheatre.com

GO: The Mikado / March 9

The McCallum Theatre presents this 1885 comic opera about topsy-turvy legislative drama in a Japanese town. The work, a satire of British institutions at the time of its first staging, is one of the most frequently played musical theater productions in history. mccallumtheatre.com

EAT: Citi Taste of Tennis / March 9

Guests will enjoy incredible cuisine prepared by the valley’s top chefs and “served” by the best tennis players at the Citi Taste of Tennis in Indian Wells. tasteoftennis.com

GO: Full Moon Hike / March 9

Experience the desert after dark with this guided hike in the La Quinta Cove. Lucky explorers might hear an owl’s call or spot a glowing scorpion caught in their docent’s blacklight beam. desertmountains.org

SING: Broadway at the River / March 12

This show features a fully-staged and costumed song and dance celebration of music from the movies featuring the students from David Green’s Musical Theatre University and a three-course dinner. This show features Hollywood’s Bruce Vilanch joining the cast. palmspringslife.com

GROOVE: OneGunn / March 13

Milwaukee-born entertainer OneGunn embodies reggae pioneer Bob Marley with crowd favorites like “One Love,” “No Woman No Cry,” and more, as part of Spotlight 29 casino’s “Next Best Thing” tribute series. spotlight29.com