Things to Do This Week, March 9-16

GROOVE: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder / March 12
Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs has spent 60 years making sweet music on the mandolin — and he’s only 65. The 15-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer takes to the McCallum Theatre stage with his band Kentucky Thunder. mccallumtheatre.com
GO: The Mikado / March 9
The McCallum Theatre presents this 1885 comic opera about topsy-turvy legislative drama in a Japanese town. The work, a satire of British institutions at the time of its first staging, is one of the most frequently played musical theater productions in history. mccallumtheatre.com
EAT: Citi Taste of Tennis / March 9
Guests will enjoy incredible cuisine prepared by the valley’s top chefs and “served” by the best tennis players at the Citi Taste of Tennis in Indian Wells. tasteoftennis.com
GO: Full Moon Hike / March 9
Experience the desert after dark with this guided hike in the La Quinta Cove. Lucky explorers might hear an owl’s call or spot a glowing scorpion caught in their docent’s blacklight beam. desertmountains.org
SING: Broadway at the River / March 12
This show features a fully-staged and costumed song and dance celebration of music from the movies featuring the students from David Green’s Musical Theatre University and a three-course dinner. This show features Hollywood’s Bruce Vilanch joining the cast. palmspringslife.com
GROOVE: OneGunn / March 13
Milwaukee-born entertainer OneGunn embodies reggae pioneer Bob Marley with crowd favorites like “One Love,” “No Woman No Cry,” and more, as part of Spotlight 29 casino’s “Next Best Thing” tribute series. spotlight29.com
GROOVE: Pitbull / March 14
See Mr. Worldwide right here in the Coachella Valley. The rapper, singer, and philanthropist — he’s contributed significantly to educational initiatives that bolster and support the Latino community — appears at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
Pitbull
go: Art on Main Street / March 14
More than 100 artists vend paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and more in Old Town La Quinta, a charming collection of restaurants and boutiques designed to reflect the lively but peaceful city centers of Europe and Northern California. oldtownlaquinta.com
groove: Jeremy Jordan / March 14
Fans of the CW’s Supergirl will recognize Jeremy Jordan as Kara Zor-El’s tech-genius bestie Winn. He’s also a Tony-nominated Broadway performer flexing his vocal chops at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs. psmuseum.org
GROOVE: Music in the Park Free Concert Series / March 14
Jazz vocalist Roberta Gambarini returns to the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater for a second appearance. She has a program of surprisingly diverse songs, at a variety of tempos, in English, Italian, French and Spanish. Pre-registration is advised but not required. palmspringslife.com
GROOVE: John Stanley King Band / March 14
Now in its 22nd year, the Gardens on El Paseo’s charity concert series has drummed up more than $1 million for local nonprofits with eats, sips, and songs on the lawn in front of Sak’s Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert. The series closes with the John Stanley King Band to benefit the YMCA. thegardensonelpaseo.com
GROOVE: Desert Hot Springs Classical Concert / March 15
Daria Binkowski (flute) and Kimberly Fitch (viola) will present a program of duos and solos at Grace Church in Desert Hot Springs. Admission is free, but donations at the door are welcome, and go directly to supporting the concert series. palmspringslife.com
GROOVE: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel / March 16
Jeffrey Siegel is a piano man with the gift of gab — he furnishes his catalog of melodic classics with commentary on the origins and importance of each song and its composer. His latest concert at the McCallum Theatre celebrates Romantic era icons Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, and Franz Liszt. mccallumtheater.com
Jeffrey Siegel
THEATER
The Pajama Game / Through March 15
Fans of Newsies will be drawn to the Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this 1954 musical, which centers on a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory. palmcanyontheatre.com
Beautiful Thing / March 6–29
This 1993 play is a tender, triumphant story about coming out, coming of age, and falling in love. Watch teenagers Jamie and Ste navigate life in working-class Thamesmead, England, at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Palm Springs. desertroseplayhouse.org
The City of Conversation / March 11–29
The titular “city” in this political drama at Coachella Valley Repertory is Washington, D.C. The conversation is between a liberal senator’s wife and her family. cvrep.org
Chicago / March 13–15
Audiences at the McCallum Theatre are transported to the Windy City, where the women’s block of Cook County Jail is the launch pad for the sensational vaudeville careers of two singing murderesses. mccallumtheatre.com
The Producers / March 13–29
This Mel Brooks musical about two scheming Broadway producers won 12 Tonys in 2001. See the outrageous romp unfold at Desert Theatreworks in Indio. dtworks.org
Sordid Lives / March 26–29
The Palm Canyon Theatre presents this dark comedy about family tensions following the accidental motel-room death of the family matriarch. The play’s 2000 film adaptation is an LGBTQ cult classic that also spawned a TV series. palmcanyontheatre.com
ART EXHIBITS
Imaging Change: History, Memory, and Social Justice / Through April 5
Inspired by Dawoud Bey’s moving photographic series honoring and remembering the six children who were murdered by white supremacists in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sep. 15, 1963, this exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert features artists whose photos engage with the past, the contemporary moment, and the need for a different future. psmuseum.org
Lino Tagliapietra: Il Deserto Fiorito / Through April 12
Renowned Italian glassblower (and mentor to American glass master Dale Chihuly) Lino Tagliapietra exhibits more than 30 vibrant glass sculptures at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmueum.org
Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Through May 31
Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting about 80 works. It’s an eclectic mix of items like branded books and metal signs, all of which approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org
Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7
A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org
Jim Isermann. Copy. Pattern. Repeat. / Through Sep. 27
With his colorful paintings, sculptures, and more, Palm Springs resident Jim Isermann transforms the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center into an exuberant pop art garden. psmuseum.org