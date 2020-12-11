Let’s Be Frank

We negotiated for a really low deal. I needed the pool to be heated because I wanted her (Emily Low) to be swimming in the pool naked. It was December in Palm Springs, so I paid an extra $500 bucks for them to heat the pool. We had the house for one day and we shot five setups and 16 pages in one day. We started at 6 a.m. and we were there until midnight. We didn’t have the luxury of two or three takes because we were running out of time. All the fight scenes that happened in the bedroom were all one-take wonders. We were so, I guess, strung out from working all day that that played out in the scene. We were exhausted and frustrated and tired but we were fighting. That’s the perfect way to be fighting. We also shot driving on the road shooting off guns and stuff out there too. Nobody responded to the return of the gunfire fortunately. It was fun. That was a fun day. We had an old police car and a convertible.

You were only 6, but what do you remember about meeting Sinatra?

One place we went to was the Westchester Community Theater and Frank would do engagements there. Somebody performs there every year for all the wise guy people. My father used to get a kick out of telling his wise guy friends what I wanted to do when I grew up, “Hey, I want to be a doctor.” We’d go backstage and there’s Frank and my father says, “Hey, Frank, here’s my kid,” and he goes, “Hey, tell Frank what you want to be when you grow up.” I said, “I want to be a doctor.” Frank looks at me with his blue eyes says, “Kid, whatever you do, don’t turn out like your old man,” and he put a C-note in my pocket

How did you know at that age that you wanted to be a doctor?

I was the science nerd. I had two escapes as a kid; one watching old movies with my mom late night waiting for my dad to come home. The other escape was the public library, which was right down the street. We couldn’t afford encyclopedias and books. I would use the public library as an escape. I remember there was a book there called, Your Heart and How It Works. It was like a cartoon book. I remember there was a guy standing on the Earth with his arteries coming out of his chest and circling the moon and back and it said, “If you were to take all the arteries of your body and run them end to end, they would go to the moon and back three times.” I said, “Wow, this is pretty amazing. I want to learn about this.”