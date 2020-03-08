You Can See Forever

We’ve found nirvana for all you non-millionaire buyers who have been dreaming about a home with million-dollar views. This remodeled two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, which is currently on the market for $549,000, has multiple windows and a spacious terrace that capture breathtaking, panoramic vistas. The home is located on Southridge Drive, not far from the Bob Hope house, in the 12-acre, midcentury community of Rimcrest. “This the only hillside condominium complex in the desert,” says Marina Rossi — founder of the design and real estate development firm the Avi Ross Group — who is the condo’s current owner along with her daughter, Avalon. “Also, this particular unit is a standalone with no common walls. The privacy of the home is unique in that even though it is technically a ‘condo,’ it is a completely separate building [and] the neighbors are far away.”
Rossi notes that a few of the condo’s stand-out features are that there are two master suites and the overall layout and design of the 1,600-square foot home is very comfortable and unique. In addition to the living room, there’s a large den with built-in cabinetry and below the condo there’s a 400-square-foot storage space with high ceilings that could be converted to an artist’s studio, gym, office, or customized to the owner’s needs.
Recent updates to the Rimcrest unit, which was built in 1967, include sleek, 24-inch-square porcelain tile flooring, as well as a master bath that’s been redesigned with a floating quartz countertop with dual sinks and extra-large drawers for storage.
The spacious terrace is ideal for entertaining.
The dining room is filled with light from windows that capture the open views of the valley.
A galley kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and its original cabinets which have been refurbished and painted.
There’s also a walk-in shower with rain shower head and hand-held fixtures. The second en-suite bathroom employs similar finishes and colors.
In addition to the living room, the open floor plan includes a den/study with built-in cabinetry.
Waking up every morning to these views will never get old.
Rimcrest has 51 homes and there are two community pools and three spas on the property.
2145 Southridge Drive (Furnishing may be available outside of escrow.)
