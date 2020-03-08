You Can See Forever

Rossi notes that a few of the condo’s stand-out features are that there are two master suites and the overall layout and design of the 1,600-square foot home is very comfortable and unique. In addition to the living room, there’s a large den with built-in cabinetry and below the condo there’s a 400-square-foot storage space with high ceilings that could be converted to an artist’s studio, gym, office, or customized to the owner’s needs.

Recent updates to the Rimcrest unit, which was built in 1967, include sleek, 24-inch-square porcelain tile flooring, as well as a master bath that’s been redesigned with a floating quartz countertop with dual sinks and extra-large drawers for storage.