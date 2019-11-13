Delta Force

Let’s chat Palm Springs for a bit.

I was in The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies at one point, which was quite an experience.

I bet.

I packed my cat, got an apartment in Palm Springs, and lived there for about a month about 10 years ago. I met some wonderful people. One of them is [dancer] Dorothy Dale Kloss, an amazing woman. Just getting to know Palm Springs, not as a tourist area, but as a community, was lovely. The restaurants, the health food stores, and everywhere I frequented, I truly felt like a resident. The people that were in Palm Springs Follies at the time were incredible. There was so much camaraderie amongst the singers. It was a great time.

What made you say yes to the LifeStream event?

I’m not doing as much touring as I’ve done in the past. I got married a year ago. I moved to Florida and I love being home now. There are certain things where I feel like I need to be there, and when I got called about this, this felt like one of them because it’s such a great fundraiser and so vitally important. These mobile blood banks are so vital; that they go out and find blood donors without people struggling to go out to find a blood bank, is, to me, such a great thing.

Word association time. What comes to mind when I mention Joe Cocker.

Of course I’m going to say Mad Dogs & Englishmen [Cocker’s 1970 album], but Joe was one of the most innocent, lovely people I ever knew. He had a voice that could stop the world. He had such strength in his voice and inner being. He was always so calm on the outside.

How about the song “Delta Lady,” which is also the name of your autobiography. What comes to mind when I bring up the song?

As soon as Leon Russell wrote the song, it became my handle and has followed me throughout my life, so there’s that. When somebody says, Delta Lady to me, I always see my picture on the Mad Dogs & Englishman album cover. But I always have to say it was all Leon’s creative poetry.

Kris Kristofferson.

The father of my daughter and one of the most magnificent men I ever knew. He’s a national treasure and there’s nobody like Kris. When I was re-reading my book, and those chapters about it, it reaffirmed everything I always knew about him. He’s county-Shakespeare.

You write about challenging times – relationships, life itself. What do you feel got you through all that? Faith? Your music?

Maybe the difference between the way I’ve dealt with some things and perhaps other people whom I’ve seen struggle a little bit more, is my parents [Dick and Charlotte Coolidge]. I really credit them for creating a solid, loving foundation that I’ve had my whole life. They really taught us about faith, to love and respect ourselves and people around us. They taught to us to treat people in the way we wanted to be treated. I think having a strong sense of who helped me get through things. I always heard their voices through the years whenever I came to a crossroads.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve been learning about yourself lately?

If you like yourself, others will like you as well. When my husband Joe Hutto and I moved to Tallahassee last year – we met in college and both graduated from Florida State – we came back to a town that was familiar, but I didn’t know anyone. And yet, after being here just two years, I am so rich with friends and with people. I don’t think I expected to go to a new town and have the same kind of wealth of friendship that I had spent years building in California. I think when your heart is open, you’re going to be able to accept the love that other people are willing to share with you.

“An Evening With Rita Coolidge,” LifeStream Blood Bank’s Inaugural Thanks4Giving Gala, takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 21 at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane in Indian Wells. Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit lstream.org. Learn more about Coolidge at ritacoolidge.net.