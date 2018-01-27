February is for fair rides and funnel cake — and the annual celebration of date harvest.

Now in its 72nd year, the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will bring a familiar mix of arts and agricultural exhibitions, stage productions, and carnival games to the Indio Fairgrounds with a few new attractions, including a rainforest and a futuristic family-friendly magic show.

The fair’s focus is on supporting the community; the state estimates its economic impact in the valley at more than $30 million in tourist spending per year. Revenue trickles back into outreach programs, such as a student scholarship fund. “As part of our commitment to the community,” fair manager Veronica Casper says, “the fair has almost $30,000 in scholarship opportunities available to Riverside County students to help shape our future leaders.”