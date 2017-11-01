Wine bars are cozy and cocktail bars are a chic delight. But a roadhouse is like slipping on a well-worn glove.

Good roadhouses have all the trappings of a traditional bar. Certainly there’s a bartender, some stools, and an array of taps. But there’s something else — an elusive, indefinable quality that makes this more than just a place to dance, sing, and carouse. A roadhouse offers both a sense of the outside world and a respite from it. It’s a haven for anyone willing to make the journey.

A few weeks ago, I drove my friend to Landers Brew Co. for the first time. As my car slipped along the soft dirt of Golden Slipper Lane, the clouds of dust parted, providing a glimpse of the squat, rectangular bar waiting for us at the end of the road.

“Is this real life?” my friend whispered.

No. It’s better.

Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

53688 Pioneertown Road, pappyandharriets.com

Almost every story of an epic night in the High Desert has one thing in common — a stop at Pappy & Harriet’s. It’s the kind of roadhouse where misfits, eccentrics, and travelers are greeted the same as Hollywood celebrities. In recent years the venue has developed a reputation for live music, and an eclectic mix of indie darlings are booked year-round. Paul McCartney played a surprise show following his Desert Trip appearance last year, while Shooter Jennings and Kesha have dropped in for open mic nights. Roll up on your bike, on your horse, in your pickup truck, or in your luxury SUV and start living your next epic story.

Willie Boy’s BBQ

50048 Twentynine Palms Highway, Morongo Valley. 760-363-3343; willieboysbbq.com

If you call this watering hole a “haunt,” you might not be far off. The roadhouse, constructed in 1925 as the Morongo Lodge, was once owned by a man murdered by suspected mobsters and was named for a man who apparently killed the father of the girl he loved and led police on one of the largest manhunts in the history of the West.

Now a venue that welcomes “cowpokes, bandits, settlers, strangers, and friends,” Willie Boy’s is festooned with antiques from the 1800s, a stage fringed in red drapes, and mounted trophy animals on the wall. The draft beer selection is limited, but the pitchers are a bargain, and the food will force you to loosen your belt a notch.

Palm Canyon Roadhouse

535 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-4080; palmcanyonroadhouse.com

This unassuming building, located on a stretch of Palm Canyon Drive jammed with banks and home furnishings retailers, is 100 percent classic roadhouse on the interior. Wood paneling? Check. Neon beer signs? Check. A bloody mary spicy enough to singe your eyebrows? Double check.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a weekend when the place isn’t flanked by motorcycles, the sound system isn’t thundering, and there’s not at least one guy walking around in a skull bandana. The abundant crowd is an impressive mix of locals and people just passing through. All of them are ready for a great time.

Landers Brew Co.

1388 Golden Slipper Lane, Landers. 760-623-6300; lbrewco.com

Landers Brew Co. unfolds like a dream — that is, if your dream whisks you down a dirt road, around a curvy gravel driveway, and deposits you into the company of unusual but charming characters.

Landers Brew Co. boasts dozens of beers on tap, including regional favorites like the Landers Way IPA and Van Tassel Triple IPA, named for George Van Tassel, an aviator and ufologist who constructed the nearby Integratron dome and held annual spacecraft conventions. There’s a pool table, a couple of dogs on the couch, and usually a band setting up on the postage stamp–size stage.

Dollar bills stapled above the bar are decorated with marker and say things like “Keep Landers weird” and “Weird, but in a good way.” Kind of like the best dreams.