Hit the Highway

You might find just-picked seasonal veggies in the breakfast quiche or a Wagyu burger layered with farm lettuce and greenhouse tomato jam at lunch.

But it’s the daily-changing five-course dinner that truly puts the kitchen’s — and the farm’s — talents on full display. Starters let the veggies shine with velvety soups blended with colorful carrots or earthy Japanese turnips and berry-topped baby gem salads while entrées can include a hearty Niman Ranch New York strip and whipped potatoes or line-caught swordfish topped with heirloom beet gastrique. The cocktail program rivals that of big-city bars with housemade shrubs, syrups, and garnishes all derived from the farm. Pull up a leather stool for a nightcap at the lodge’s cowboy-glam Bar 1896, where bartenders will customize a concoction to your taste and what they have on hand from the garden.

Spread out over 1,100 acres, the adults-only resort has a way of feeling dreamily private and serene even among just over 30 stylish standalone bungalows and cabins featuring beamed ceilings, king beds, concrete floors, outdoor soaking tubs and telescope-equipped wooden decks for impromptu stargazing.

Top off your stay with a heart-pounding experience: the ultra-adventurous via ferrata course, one of only a handful in the country — a specially designed system that utilizes rock-affixed ladders, rungs, and cables allowing your to safely scale a 400-foot peak and traverse a breathtaking aerial walkway. If you’d rather be horizontal, try the Desert Zen massage, performed in a cabana situated along the property’s spring water creek. Either way, you’ll end up exhilarated.