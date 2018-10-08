Rob Kleinschmidt

Owner, RDK Design

“Modernism is my mantra and Palm Springs has become a mecca for modernism,” says Interior Architect Robert Kleinschmidt.

In 2016, he bought and restored a home in Seven Lakes that gave him tremendous pleasure from inception through completion. “Throughout my years of practice I’ve loved integrating landscaping, architectural design, and furniture,” Kleinschmidt says. “In fact, my work has always been to simplify, cleanse, clean up, and create classic timeless lasting design.”

Palm Springs has become his winter home, and he maintains a home and office in his native Chicago the rest of the year.

Kleinschmidt received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois and a master’s in architecture and landscape design from Columbia University. A William Kinney Fellows Traveling Fellowship provided a year of study abroad. Kleinschmidt‘s projects have since received recognition in national journals of architecture and interior design, and he was inducted into the “Interior Design” Hall of Fame in 1989.

With an active practice in Chicago, an expert staff, and new challenges in Palm Springs, Kleinschmidt says his new residence and its environs present an appealing opportunity.

VIDEO: Rob Kleinschmidt says the goal of his work is to simplify, cleanse, and create classic, timeless, and lasting design.