Rob Lowe: Uncensored

You keep evolving.

I do. I aspire to that. Evolve or die. I really do think that. The business changes everyday as does the world. You can either adapt or get left behind. That’s really why I think I’m going into my fifth decade doing this work.

We’re in an era where everything seems to be under a glaring spotlight — social media, Twitter, news cycles. Celebrities partake. They post on Twitter, later take Tweets down. How do you stay grounded amidst that swirl of activity?

Evolving is clearing the theme of this talk. My position: Evolve. Historically, I have been a massive fan of Twitter. I really loved and took it because it was a direct conduit to fans. Usually there is a gatekeeper [for Twitter], which would be you. You use this quote, not that one. For the first time ever it felt as if you could communicate freely with people who are interested. That has weaponized over the last two or three years. It’s more toxic out there. I don’t have Twitter on my phone anymore. When I tweet, I have a second person do it. I’ve moved it into a much more career-oriented thing. Every once and a while I weigh in. But there’s no upside anymore. No matter what you say, there is a mob that’s going to come after you.

What inspired you to do the stage show?

A couple of things. One, I had always been envious of my friends who were able to go out on weekends and travel the country with their own show. Ricky Gervais, Aziz Ansari, Ellen DeGeneres. When I wrote the two books and people liked them, I thought instead of doing a third book, I’m going to write my own show that I’m going to take on the road like some of my heroes do.

The reviews are great. What do you think people are responding to?

Well, you have two jobs when you’re doing something like this and it’s the same when you’re writing a memoir. No. 1: It better be honest and authentic. And then, it better take people on a journey and be entertaining. Beyond that, the show is carefully designed. You’d never know if you watch it. I’ve literally designed it like a concert. “Am I playing enough ‘hits’ or am I playing a ‘deep cut?’” I do a “deep cut” of what a zeitgeist project really means. Then I go into a “greatest hit,” which is a story about me and Tom Cruise. It’s fun that way. I also close the show with a question-and-answer period. That’s the best part of the show.

Has there been over-asked questions? Ones that are rarely asked?

There are no over-asked questions. I feel so blessed and satisfied that people can ask as much about Behind the Candelabra as they do Parks and Recreation as they do The Outsiders. On the other side of that is that there seems to be a lot of interest in whether Demi Moore and I had sex.