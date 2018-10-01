Robert Downing, 39

Broker Associate, Bennion Deville Homes

Robert Downing came to the desert from his native San Francisco in 2009 in search of endless sunshine and a more satisfying quality of life. Now he leads a five-person sales team that focuses on luxury country club properties.

“It’s easy to sell real estate in the place you love so much, and real estate’s booming here,” he says.

He also supports Animal Samaritans and has even walked the runway with his own two dogs in the annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show. “My motto is: Go out and have fun, but do it with purpose and give back.”

VIDEO: Robert Downing says it’s easy to sell real estate in a place he loves so much.