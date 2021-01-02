Slowing Things Down

People, when they find out that they’re charcoal drawings, they look more, which I think is really important. Part of my work has always been this idea of ripping out parts of the world and showing them to the viewer and saying, ‘What do you think of this?’ You want people to make their own decisions about things, for sure. But at the same time, you want to construct a pathway to how you want things to be seen.”

The 7-by-10-foot Untitled (Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi; Istanbul, Turkey; October 2, 2018) shows the U.S.-based Saudi journalist, who was assassinated in his government’s consulate in Istanbul, disappearing into the poor reception of a television screen. “We’re forgetting about this guy,” Longo says. “So, I took the photograph — I buy the rights for all of these images — and then I ran it through an old television set and played with the reception. Then I photographed it, because I wanted the image to have tension, that if you turn a knob one way, you see it clearly, and if you turn the other knob the other way, it disappears. That’s where he’s at right now.”

Longo’s interest in the excesses of power and authority traces to 1970, when he graduated high school and the news was dominated by a Kent State University protest of the U.S. invasion of Cambodia. The Ohio National Guard fatally shot four unarmed students, including Jeffrey Miller, who went to high school with Longo and appeared in a famous photograph from the incident that still resonates with the artist. In the following years, he studied art history and restoration in Italy, graduated from New York’s Buffalo State College, and co-founded the still-operating Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, where he exhibited Vito Acconci, Bruce Nauman, Lynda Benglis, Robert Irwin, John Baldessari, David Salle, and Richard Serra. In 1977, Longo moved to New York City with Cindy Sherman, another Pictures Generation artist, and quickly became an art star in his own right with Men in the Cities.