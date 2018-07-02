What do you love about this desert? The massive sense of expansion. It’s like a psychic expansion, because there are these giant vistas and distances that are usually really clear. You could see a mountain range that might be 100 miles away. I also feel kind of a spiritual clarity.

It’s interesting that you are drawn to this expansiveness yet choose to isolate the subjects of your photos.

I have to say that I’m a minimalist to begin with. And so the black background was simply a way to have “no” background. There’s no shadow, and there’s no Photoshop or layering of any type. It honestly is just the object, which is, in my opinion, one of the ingredients of our desert ecosystem.

How did you get started with this series?

I was filming off-road Jeep-ers [for a documentary], and I pick up some gold ore and take it home and think, “What am I gonna do with this?” Well, I had cosmetics that were waiting to be photographed. I had my glass top fluorescently lit. And it was just a matter of taking the lipstick off the glass and putting the gold ore on it.

And you were pleased with the effect?

Yes. It was a default lighting setup, meaning I didn’t even have to experiment. I didn’t really have to make any creative choices. I have a camera vertically mounted, with a big, long macro lens. And there’s this gold ore, and it was like, “Wow, there’s a hell of a lot of detail in this rock that my eyeball didn’t really pick up.” It was that revelation of these tinier fragments in the gold, the components of it. That’s what really hooked me.