Piece by Piece

I admire other paintings that other people do that are very subtle. I think a lot of people have the idea that watercolor is really watery, pale and kind of wishy-washy, but that's not my lane. I like strong darks and intense colors. I like it to look like it flows a bit. I don't want it to look too cut out. I really like to have it be something across the room you'd say, "I want to go take a look at that. I'm interested in that."

Are you a puzzle person?

Yes and no. I wasn't a person that had a puzzle going all the time, but from time to time, we'd do a puzzle as a family. Actually, I'll tell you a crazy story. We have a son and a daughter. Our daughter was in preschool, and we had a puzzle going. It was a hard puzzle. 1000 pieces. We got all the way to the end, and missing a piece. Nobody can not find the piece, and it's frustrating. You're like, "I just want to put that right there, and then I can see the whole thing, and it's done." We look everywhere. Can't find the piece. Break up the puzzle. Put it away. Six weeks later, I'm at the playground at the preschool. Before school, moms stood around while the kids played before the teachers called them in. Standing in the sand in the playground, I look down and there is the puzzle piece at my feet. It's been sprinkled on, and it's kind of warped and everything, but it is the missing puzzle piece. It's the weirdest thing. I think it must've gone to school in her pocked somehow, and fallen out when she was going down the slide.

So, one of the things I wanted to do with this puzzle company was we have a missing piece guarantee. If you get to the end of your puzzle and you're missing a piece, it doesn't matter whose fault it is, or you think we didn't send it to you, whatever, if you're missing a piece, you just take a picture of the spot on the puzzle, and then we'll send you the piece in the mail.