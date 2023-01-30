Robson Chambers Restoration Saves Undersung Part of Palm Springs History

For Carlos Serrao and Monica May, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a window of opportunity. Freelance photographers of the top rank, Serrao and May travel far and wide on shoots for corporate and editorial clients. After the lockdown started three years ago, they were more often home at their Arts District loft in Los Angeles and better able to oversee the tricky rehabilitation of the 1946 Robson Chambers Residence in Palm Springs. By good fortune, they had acquired this treasure in 2018 for $800,000.

Chambers was a lesser-known architect, later referred to as The Third Man, but it turned out there was more to his personal story and legacy that most people had reckoned. “We did know that it was Robson Chambers’ [house],” May says, “but there’s not that much on him.”

The rehab exceeded expectations in its own way. The original two-bedroom house was sometimes attributed to Albert Frey because of its design under the aegis of Clark and Frey, Architects, which Chambers joined in 1946. Chambers, who grew up in nearby Banning, earned an architecture degree and an AIA medal of distinction at University of Southern California. He spent World War II designing military bases before arriving in Palm Springs and joining Clark and Frey. He was named partner in 1953, and the firm at 879 N. Palm Canyon Drive became Clark, Frey and Chambers. Three years later, John Porter Clark left, and the name was pared to Frey and Chambers. Signature projects during this era were the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club, Palm Springs City Hall, and the Valley Station of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.