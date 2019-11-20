Written in Stone

The meaning remains a mystery

While archaeological understanding of early Native American life in the Coachella Valley might provide context for rock art here, it is impossible to interpret it with certainty “without ethnographic data to back it up,” says Wade Stevenson, a tribal ranger for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, adding that practical drawings and etchings, such as the mapping of astrological events, are easier to interpret, and anthropomorphic figures reveal that the first people in the Coachella Valley were very spiritual. Beyond that, he and other experts can only speculate.

“Certain images, given their location, are thought to correspond with specific ancestral narratives, like the migration story,” he says. Other images likely depict communal events like coming-of-age ceremonies, communication, or spiritual visions. “Some of these rituals are still very much alive and very personal,” he adds.

Some rock art is also esoteric — its meaning can only be understood by the individual or the few people who created it. “There are as many potential sources who could have created these images as there are reasons for why they did it,” Stevenson says. “We may never really know the intent of the communication. This is what makes it such a great mystery.”