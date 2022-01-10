“Welcome to the Twilight Zone”

In your book, you write about the misconceptions the public had about your father.

Because of his image walking across that soundstage [on the show], some people thought that he was this dark, tortured person. He wasn't. But the public was certainly intrigued by that. Since I wrote my book, I can’t tell you the number of people who’ve written me, telling me that they had difficult or tumultuous childhoods, and that they thought of my father as their father. I was stunned to hear that. He would be surprised to hear that.

What was it like writing about your father?

I was paralyzed with grief after my father died. I’d started another book called, “I've Gone to Look for My Father,” and I didn't get through it because I hadn't even begun to process his loss. So, “As I Knew Him” took about seven years. Like my dad, I find writing cathartic. It was a healing journey and I wrote it for three reasons: To navigate that grief; to get to know more of my dad's professional side; and to dispel rumors that, as I said before, people thought he was dark or depressed. That is not remotely the dad I knew, or his family and friends knew. It was the opposite. He was funny, warm, and silly.

You write about him being a practical joker and reveal what really mattered to him.

He was passionate about prejudice, and it enraged him. He said — it's in almost everything he's written — that we [people] seem to have to dislike someone. He said it a lot more articulately than I just did, but I wanted to present who my dad was. After I wrote my book, there were many people who talked to me about their own grief. I'm not unique to losing a parent, but I guess with some people, it struck a chord.