Given his tough draw at the Australian to start the year, many predicted an early exit. Wrong. The 35-year-old vanquished some of the biggest names in the game: Tomáš Berdych, Kei Nishikori, Mischa Zverev, StanWawrinka, and then, in an epic final, Rafa Nadal. It was his first Slam win against the Spaniard since 2007.

If observers thought this was an anomaly akin to Connor’s legendary run at the 1991 U.S. Open, they had only to wait two months to witness Federer taking out Nadal and Wawrinka again at the BNP Paribas. He beat Nadal at the Miami Masters but then (in a Battle of the Aged) went up against Haas and lost.

“I think for me in Stuttgart, the stars were aligned,” says Haas. “I probably had no business winning that match, to be honest. Somehow I got a little bit lucky. I made some good shots. I was able to save match point to beat him. Just to beat him on grass, the greatest player of all time in my book, in front of my daughter. It was one of the moments where I thought, ‘Maybe I should retire now.’”

At Wimbledon, Federer settled old scores with Berdych and Raonic before dominating Čilić in the final. A back injury hampered him at the U.S. Open, where the always-dangerous Del Potro stopped him in the quarters. Still, one of the highlights of the end of the season was the inaugural Laver Cup, an event dreamed up by Federer in which the cream of European players take on the world. Fittingly, the Cup was decided in the final match between Federer and Kyrgios. The former saved match point and went on to win.

2017 is now known in tennis lore as the Federer Renaissance.

Federer started 2018 with his second win in a Hopman Cup mixed doubles final, partnering with relative unknown Belinda Bencic. Next up: the Australian Open.

For those of us who watch every match, it was like he was 26 again. He played flawlessly, brilliantly, almost effortlessly. Berdych, with his huge serve, was predicted to be a tough quarterfinal match, but Fed didn’t drop a set. His semifinal was a letdown, when the young Korean sensation Hyeon Chung retired with blisters.

The battle with Čilić in the final promised to be more problematic. Even though the Croatian has beaten Federer only once in 10 meetings, he is seven years younger and was serving his way through the Aussie like he was swatting flies. Through the first sets of that final, it was unclear who would dominate. Then, when Čilić won the fourth, the momentum seemed to be all his. He seemed totally in control. He was comfortable yet intense. He was poised to win his first Slam.

Federer was impossible to read. I studied him as he sat and rested before the fifth set. I tried to read body language, expression, anything. All I got was … pensive.

Have you ever watched a long-distance track race in which, during the last lap or two, there is a small group of leaders who are bunched up and looking for just the right moment when they’ll execute their kick? And then suddenly one of them (the Kenyans are brilliant at this) will go into a high gear no one thought existed. The other runners can’t respond because they realize at that moment that they don’t possess that extra level. The guy disappearing into the distance is the only runner that day who possesses that special gear … and he is gone, gone, gone.

That’s exactly what happened in the fifth set. After two games, Čilić clearly recognized that Federer had kicked into just such a high gear. The Croatian fought hard, but it was really over after Federer broke his first service game. Federer went into a mode that no player on the planet could have resisted. It wouldn’t matter if his opponent were half his age. The ease and power he displayed was irresistible. I felt bad for Čilić, because he’d played a great match, and it must’ve been soul-crushing to get so close, then feel this unbeatable force come at you like a steamroller, and all you can do is get out of the way and try to walk off the court with your head held high and smile through the ceremony even though that nice guy next to you just beat your brains out with a mallet.

I haven’t given up on underdogs. But I will forever be a Federer fan. It’s not about the titles, the 20 Slams, overcoming age, his appeal as a normal family man and movie lover, the sartorial swagger, or the most astounding comeback of all time.

It’s about this game, this beautiful game. The man from Basel plays it almost flawlessly. And I believe he is able to achieve that, to switch on that impossibly high gear, because he loves the game perhaps more than any person who has ever played it.

So, yes, I now bow to the king. All hail the king.