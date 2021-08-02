Roland D. Reinhart M.D., Pain Management Specialist

Leading-edge solutions for pain management

Dr. Reinhart’s practice has led the way for decades with the most innovative approaches to pain diagnosis and treatment. Depending on your specific situation,

Dr. Reinhart and his team offer:

• Cold Laser Therapy

• Trigger Point Injection

• Joint Injection

• Epidural Steroid Injection

• Nerve Block

• Regenerative Medicine

• Radiofrequency Ablation

• Spinal Cord Stimulation

• DRG Stimulation

• Programmable Infusion Pump

• Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression

• Indirect Vertebral Decompression

Customized treatment plans that prioritize your needs

The experience of pain is unique to every individual, and Dr. Reinhart and team believe that there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach when it comes to finding effective solutions. “There are differences in a person’s psyche, societal norms, age and lifestyle preferences that all factor in,” he explains. “Two people can have the exact same injury but a very different experience in terms of pain management and coping skills. We take a thorough diagnostic approach using PROMIS® (Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System) scoring to help us understand everything from health history to sleep patterns and then customize our recommendations and referrals to obtain the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

A commitment to patients and the community

When he is not busy helping patients get their lives back on track, Dr. Reinhart is deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. In addition to his work with various hospital committees, he has served on the Palm Desert Charter Middle School Foundation, Palm Desert High School Foundation, and is a member and former Chairman of the Rancho Mirage City Health and Welfare Committee, the YMCA Golden Circle, and monetary supporter of multiple Desert area charities.

Giving hope and healing to patients of all ages

Dr. Reinhart founded Advanced Pain Management Surgical Center in 1998 with a single goal in mind: to offer an innovative and comprehensive approach to alleviating chronic pain. As a board-certified anesthesiologist, with board-certified training in pain management, he is respected by patients and peers alike. Without question, Dr. Reinhart’s compassion, skill and years of experience provide his patients with the best possible chance to not only relieve pain but to actually eliminate it — with as few side effects as possible, so they can get back to living a lifestyle they enjoy.

“No matter how long you’ve been suffering or how complex the concern, when it comes to chronic pain, there is always a reason to have hope.”

Roland D. Reinhart M.D.

39800 Portola Avenue

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-2360

reinhartmd.com