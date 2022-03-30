Waiting for a Star

I certainly felt sinister driving this car around the area. Perhaps it was the fact that it costs as much as a passel of local houses. Still, I never felt antagonism or derision from other drivers or pedestrians during my week in the car. Instead, I felt insular, in a bubble of anonymous untouchability.

It wasn’t only the ability to power-close all four doors or retract the Spirit of Ecstasy into a panic room compartment at the touch of a button. It was the uncodified effects of divergence, of does-not-compute, visibly fritzing out the minds of onlookers. No one seemed to know how to respond to the Ghost with its aberrant grandeur and alien imperiousness. They simply averted their eyes and left us alone.

That is the glory of a Rolls-Royce. It is what is known as an “occasion car.” Meaning that, as one in a fleet of dozens of vehicles maintained by its owner, it is generally taken out just for a special event or reason. So, it is by definition always out of place. That is its intent: to be distinctive, remarkable, peculiar.

But driving it and being in it becomes, in and of itself, an occasion.