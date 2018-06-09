Karian Forsyth

founder of The Ideal Match

A matchmaker for 25 years, Forsyth’s Palm Desert location marks its 10th anniversary this year. She shares a few tips for heating things up.

What makes the desert a great romantic escape?

It’s the mountainous drive in. It’s the lush green golf courses. The landscape is breathtaking. When you have beauty around you, that’s going to set the stage.

Recommendations for a memorable date?

My husband and I love The Nest in Indian Wells and Mastro’s in Palm Desert. We look for atmosphere, fine dining, and live music. I love to get up and dance with my girls or slow dance with my husband. To me, that ends an evening perfectly. A coffeehouse or juice bar is a nice way of making an introduction … but it all depends on the person!

How do you keep the romance hot in the heat of summer?

You stay in great shape, you wear less clothing, you have cold drinks, you hang by the pool. Get some spray bottles and have a little spray-shooting contest. Go to fun restaurants with misters. Or just stay in the air conditioning!

theidealmatch.com