Staging a Comeback

How will you protect performers, crew, volunteers, and audiences?

We’ve developed a 23-page safety manual that includes practices such as taking every audience member’s temperature before admission. Every volunteer, crewmember, and performer will also be pre-screened. Patrons will be taken to their designated two- or four-person pod near the stage; the pods will be 10 feet apart. Behind this section — which holds about 120 people at tables and chairs — are circular pods on the back lawn, where another 105 or so attendees can bring their own chairs or blankets at a reduced ticket price. Social distancing will rule, and we’ll have hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venue. We’ll open the doors 90 minutes prior to performances to give people the opportunity to eat and drink before show time. No one will be allowed to roam the grounds, and masks will be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking. There will be clear signage. Patrons who don’t follow the rules will be escorted out. As for performers on stage, they will be few and spaced far between.

How are you appealing to donors since closing the theater last March?

In the beginning, we sent a letter to every one of our patrons and donors, soliciting gifts. That was literally a lifesaver because there are two things we’re trying to sustain: one is a theater company with an annual budget, and the other’s a physical building with a mortgage and maintenance expenses. In September, we started a new program called The Drama Club, where supporters donate at least $25 — but in some cases much more — per month. So far, so good.

Thankfully, we’re still supported by the Newman’s Own Foundation, but at 50 percent of their usual amount. Our two biggest benefactors have been the Barbara Fremont Foundation and the Peggy Jacobs and Bob Howard Family Foundation. They’re giving us big bucks simply because they believe in CVRep’s mission. They love and want to help save us.