Hidden Talent

Originally from Washington state, Hicklin’s father was a high school principal and his mother a teacher. He was the youngest guy in his junior high school musical quartet, a group called The Smooth Papers. “We called ourselves that because we didn't even shave at that point,” he laughs.

Hicklin was the high voice, but when his voice changed, he became lead singer. A television talent contest found the group accepting a two-year contract for an hour-long weekly show on local television. Two years later, when he was a sophomore, the other fellas graduated and “that was the end of that.”

Hicklin went on to study pre-med at the University of Washington, but music was always his big love. He’d eventually return to it and form a group bearing his name with brothers Tom and John Bahler, and Jackie Ward and Gene Morford.

Next stop: Hollywood.

“We got a record with Columbia and were assigned to a seven-year contract to make about three albums,” he says. “Two years into the contract, we realized we really didn’t want to go around the country performing and doing stuff like that. We wanted to just work in the studio. So that's what happened.”

It’s a kick to hear Hicklin share tales backing the likes of Darlene Love, The Temptations, and countless others — just a few tidbits that ought to pique interest during the Modernism Week event — but his humanity really shines through whenever he discusses major career challenges. For example, the group would often not be credited for their work. And revelations about what it was like working for Columbia Pictures on The Monkees, and eventually The Partridge Family, is sobering.

“My heart was a little bit broken in that situation,” Hicklin says, citing behind-the-scenes brouhaha with the studio. “Eventually, I was able to bring in a singing group for The Partridge Family and we did the pilot. The good news was that it got the highest rating of all time outside of Mission Impossible, so the show was a go. But then Columbia Pictures tried to replace me —cut off the head and take whoever is left so they could be more in charge.”

Fate stepped in.

The other singers wouldn't do the show without Hicklin. He would be called back into the fold, but deep down, he says he always felt that the studio “screwed” with his head.

“I went in and did it, but it was like working at the factory,” he recalls. “I did the best I could at all times. I’d done that my entire career. When all that success happened, it wasn't like I wanted to go out and gloat about the fact that we were The Partridge Family. It was just another gig.”

Not to the outside world.

Bernard Slade, who created the series, loosely basing it on real-life musical family The Cowsills of the 1960s, must have seen the bigger picture. I Think I Love You, The Partridge Family’s debut hit, spent three weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in late 1970. It sold more than 5 million copies, surpassing The Beatles' Let It Be at the time. Cassidy, Hicklin et al managed to nab a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1971. Other hits followed — Doesn't Somebody Want to Be Wanted, I'll Meet You Halfway, I Woke Up In Love This Morning, and covers like Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.

In the meantime, the show became a hit and Cassidy a pop icon. “David was huge,” Hicklin says. “And we just kept doing the formula.”

Yet Hicklin’s success was far from formulaic. The man was — and still is — dedicated to the art of making music. “I was ideally suited for the career with the range I had, but outside of the personal aspect, every day I was doing different things, rather than standing on stage singing the same song, like groups like The Temptations,” he says. “I enjoyed the fact that I worked with the kings in the business. And that I really was able to do what I wanted to do — music.”

