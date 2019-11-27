Here Comes Mr. Feel Good

He makes his way to a round lounge table, marked with a placard that says it’s reserved for Ron Oliver’s party.

“I don’t do this for everyone, you know,” the maître d’ says with a wink and a stage whisper as he removes the sign. “Only Ron.”

Oliver, a prolific screenwriter and movie director, has just returned from shooting his most recent Hallmark holiday film Christmas at the Plaza. He doesn’t have much time to relax though. The film wrapped Thursday in New York. By Friday, he was in Hollywood, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Musso & Frank Grill, then it was over to Palm Springs for a yacht rock party at The Reef on Saturday. On Monday, he has a 6 a.m. flight to Vancouver, where he’ll be directing Picture Perfect Mysteries for Hallmark.

But first, there’s Sunday afternoon jazz at Melvyn’s.

Oliver orders a Hendrick’s martini with a twist and bitters. His husband, Eric Bowes, orders the same, sans bitters. Behind Oliver, squeezed around a small bistro table, are a half-dozen women visiting Palm Springs from Canada.