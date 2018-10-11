The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House opened the season with its annual gala and awards ceremony, “A few Good Men,” at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.

The event, which began with a silent auction and cocktail reception, honored eight individuals — all wearing tuxedos with red vests and red-and-white-striped socks — for their years of volunteer and philanthropic service in the Coachella Valley.

The honorees were Jack Srebnik, restaurateur; Frank Harrison, president of General Air Conditioning and Plumbing; Dean Rathbun, partner, United American Mortgage Corp.; V. Manuel Perez, country supervisor; Adolfo Iniguez, morning show host and programming and production director; David J. Miller, founder and head coach of the SoCal Coyotes; Joel B. Johnson, attorney; and Darrell Mike, tribal chairman, 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians.

The evening continued with a live auction and an elegant dinner.

The Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House serves as a home away from home for families tending to critically ill children. Since opening in 1996, the house has accommodated more than 23,000 families.

Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House

11365 Anderson St,

Loma Linda, CA 92354

909-747-1200

rmhcsc.org/inlandempire