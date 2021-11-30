The Reagans at Sunnylands

“One was for White House Communications, one for Secret Service, and one for sharpshooters with night-vision goggles. There were about eight Secret Service agents per shift and about six White House Communications staffers. I don’t know how many sharpshooters there were, because they came after dark and stayed outside.”

During the New Year’s Eve dinner parties, Comerford says, “There were servers for each table, and they lined up in the gallery. There were two Secret Service agents on duty in the service area while we picked up the food, watching everything that was served.”

Comerford recalls one year when a woman tried to crash the party as guests were arriving. Though she failed to get past the front door, the Reagans were forced to remain sequestered in their guest room while Secret Service dogs sniffed for anything that she may have planted in the property. Nothing was found, but the incident delayed the president and first lady’s entrance to the celebration by a half-hour.

Another year, Nancy’s New Year’s Eve gown was forgotten in the transfer from Air Force One to the Marine One helicopter.

“She was frantic,” Comerford recalls. “She told me, ‘Michael, go to the plane and get my dress.’ I knew I could not go near Air Force One, which was guarded by Secret Service and Marines from Twentynine Palms. So I asked Secret Service, who found it and brought it. When I took it to her, she said, ‘Thank you very much.’ I said, ‘Mrs. Reagan, you should really thank the Secret Service. I played very little role in getting it to you.”

On a wall in his office, Comerford has framed certificates of appreciation. One reads, “Presented to Michael Comerford, House Manager, in special recognition of your efforts and superior contributions to the law enforcement responsibilities of the United States Secret Service.” Another, from the White House Communications Agency, expresses gratitude “for the outstanding manner in which you provided support to the President of the United States during his visit.” It goes on to say, “Your unique abilities, coupled with your superb attitude and professionalism, enabled our agency to provide critical communications for the President and the White House staff.”- Janice Kleinschmidt

