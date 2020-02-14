On the Home Front: Winter 2020

History Buffed

A former preschool building in Palm Desert was a vintage diamond in the rough for business owner Troy Kudlac. His companies KUD Development and KUD Properties had outgrown their spaces when Kudlac found the empty glass-and-brick front building designed in 1955 by architect Walter S. White. Despite managing ongoing projects of modernist and Desert Eichler homes in several cities, Kudlac oversaw the construction himself and restored it per the original plans he found in the University of California, Santa Barbara archives.

“The spaces were carpeted, but the plans said ‘colored concrete floor,’ so we pulled it up and found the floors were a pretty emerald green,” he notes. “They needed a few repairs, but now they’re fairly indestructible.” Kudlac replaced a double service entrance once used by Valley Lumber into a roll-up garage door to provide a fresh-air setting for the office staff in fine weather. He also cut the building in half and leased adjacent showroom space to one of his clients, Stonehouse, who specializes in stone and tile.

Now, he is pushing ahead on a new Desert Eichler development in Palm Springs, projects in Palm Desert and Joshua Tree, and an Eichler in Reno, Nevada. “We’re thinking about expanding to other midcentury-modernish towns like Boise and Austin,” he says. Just as he relocated years ago from a cramped Palm Springs office to the new historic digs, “We’re going to where opportunity takes us.”