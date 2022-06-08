Check in, Chill Out

Get your resort on.

If you want abundant amenities steps from your room, Greater Palm Springs delivers vacation-worthy resorts in spades. Dig your toes in the sand with a cocktail in hand at the pool at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, where 36 holes of golf, a luxurious indoor-outdoor spa, and farm-to-table fare round out the resort agenda. Or have a pool day your way at La Quinta Resort & Club, a hacienda-style haven with more than 40 of them, plus golf, tennis, and on-site designer shopping. Over at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, resort guests can cruise into the sunset with a gondola ride along the property’s expansive water features, which conveniently connect guests to on-site dining options, including a hibachi grill and fresh seafood restaurant. Families flock to Rancho Mirage’s Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, where a full-on water park keeps the kids entertained while adults enjoy resort activities like spa treatments and 27 holes of championship golf.

Hark back to the Rat Pack years.

Glimpse the old Hollywood heyday that put this oasis on the map. A great place to start is Triada Palm Springs, where luminaries like Lana Turner, Howard Hughes, and Elizabeth Taylor were notable resort guests. At The Monkey Tree, an intimate Palm Springs property, the presidential suite is named for a rumored on-site rendezvous between Marilyn Monroe and then President John F. Kennedy. For a secluded and luxurious resort escape, follow in Joan Crawford’s footsteps with a private room at the lushly landscaped Avalon Hotel & Bungalows. Or explore a favorite of Humphrey Bogart and Clark Gable at Colony Palms Hotel & Bungalows, originally owned by mobsters.