Shashay All Day

Rosemary Galore, the leggy local drag performer who hosts a special Pride edition of her PS Drag Brunch at Roly China Fusion on Nov. 7 and her weekly show Drag-O-Rama at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, serves a trio of ways to enjoy Greater Palm Springs — no matter the occasion.

Hit the Road

“My favorite activity is taking a driving tour of the fabulous homes of the fabulous residents. What better way to enjoy Palm Springs than by driving leisurely through [the] Deepwell, Little Tuscany, or Old Las Palmas [neighborhoods] and seeing the exquisite architecture and landscaping with the stunning backdrop of San Jacinto Mountains? What’s not to love?!”