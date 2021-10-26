Shashay All Day

The Edris House in the Little Tuscany neighborhood in Palm Springs - put it on your architectural driving tour.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAKE HOLT
Rosemary Galore, the leggy local drag performer who hosts a special Pride edition of her PS Drag Brunch at Roly China Fusion on Nov. 7 and her weekly show Drag-O-Rama at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, serves a trio of ways to enjoy Greater Palm Springs — no matter the occasion.
Hit the Road
“My favorite activity is taking a driving tour of the fabulous homes of the fabulous residents. What better way to enjoy Palm Springs than by driving leisurely through [the] Deepwell, Little Tuscany, or Old Las Palmas [neighborhoods] and seeing the exquisite architecture and landscaping with the stunning backdrop of San Jacinto Mountains? What’s not to love?!”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ROSEMARY GALORE
Rosemary Galore
Respect the Community
“Greater Palm Springs is a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. We are a family. I always feel like there’s another LGBTQ+ person out there watching my back. The support is wonderful. Most of us have actually chosen to live here, which is why everyone is so happy. When visiting, be sure to smile when you walk down the street.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
Trina Turk in Uptown Design District.
Splurge on a Kaftan
“My response to the kaftan used to be an eye roll and a snicker. Once I became a full-time resident, I understood the allure. You can basically hide anything you want under there: three outfits, a tube of sunscreen, a bottle of wine ... the list goes on! I also love the colors and patterns. Go on, girl, and mix that plaid with those rainbow polka dots.”
• READ NEXT: Travel Author Christopher P. Baker Reveals 4 Must Stops in Palm Springs.