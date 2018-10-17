Roman Polanski’s psychological thriller, Rosemary’s Baby, is as disturbing in 2018 as it was when released in 1968. Yet the movie, based on Ira Levin’s bestseller book of the same name, has become a cult classic.

Expect a possible drag lookalike of the late actress Ruth Gordon, who won an Oscar for her best supporting role in the film, when Palm Springs celebrates the movie’s 50th anniversary with a screening hosted by Filmmakers Gallery, Oct. 24 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Part-time Palm Springs resident James Munn, a former editor of Architectural Digest and the author of This is No Dream: Making Rosemary’s Baby,will talk about how Polanski’s brilliant direction took horror to new heights.