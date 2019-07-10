Never A Drag

In the meantime, for those keeping track, Mathews’ love for Palm Springs extends far back. True, he broke up with longtime boyfriend Salvador Camarena in 2018 (they are still good friends), and recently sold his home here, but Mathews has nabbed a new dwelling near the “heart” of the vibrant downtown scene.

The brunch has been such a hit locally that Mathews says he’s launching other DragTastic Bubbly affairs in several new cities across the country.

“We try to just shut the door on that outside world, and just smile for a few hours,” says Ross Mathews about putting on a great drag brunch.



Tell me more about the impetus of launching of your drag brunch.

Well, I love drag queens and I get to be a judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race … and I love brunch. I’ve been to drag brunches before and thought, “Gee, if I were to ever host one, I would do it this way or that way.” My best friend, CJ, told me to get off of my butt and do it. He and I started doing it together. The Rockwell was in, and it was a hit right away.

What’s the secret to putting on a great drag brunch?

I think people want to shut the door on the outside world. There’s a lot going on. You can’t escape it when you turn on the TV or look at your phone. There’s bad news seemingly all the time. We try to just shut the door on that outside world, and just smile for a few hours.

How do you juggle your creative side with your business side because you seem to have this entrepreneurial spirit?

I love what I get to do. I love my job. What’s important to me is that it’s all consistent and that there’s quality control. I want people to trust that whatever it is I’m doing that they will get their money’s worth, and they’ll feel good at the end of whatever it is.