Timeless Trio

This truly spectacular illustration of contemporary design was created by the multi-talented Ross Stout, the home’s architect, builder and original designer.
Boasting timeless elements such as dry-set stacked stone, walls of glass, custom designed light fixtures, artistic wrought-iron railings and stone flooring that blend beautifully to create a paradise of solitude within an active and vibrant country club setting.
While current owners initiated upgrades and interior decor changes in recent years, the off-fairway location of this 6,362+ square-foot home allows for privacy and inspiration in the home’s orientation, design, and landscaping features. The attention to detail within this custom built residence is most apparent.
The original owner’s desire for a quiet desert retreat that also delivers a venue for elegant entertaining and intimate relaxed living served as the basis for its overall design. While easily accommodating a grand celebration or a quiet intimate dinner, every occasion is graciously executed in style.
Located within the secure gates of The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California, this 6,362+/- square foot home’s commanding entrance begins at the privacy gates and carries on through the double glass entry doors that lead to a voluminous great room. Custom-designed railings help traverse your steps from entry to the elegantly appointed living room with massive stone fireplace.
Utilizing the allowed maximum ceiling heights combined with gradual stepped areas creates a sense of unexpected grandeur.
Just right of the great room is the media room with large screen viewing and theater style seating; This space also hosts a custom designed desk area that looks onto the entry courtyard. To the left of the great room is the elevated dining room and a pub-style bar with stool seating. The amenities of this home include the gourmet-style kitchen with a large center island, desk area, noteworthy appliances and easy access to the outdoor living areas.
Beyond the pool is a one-bedroom guest casita with private entrance, ensuite bath, breakfast bar and separate single car garage. A spacious guest suite with full ensuite bath is located within the main residence. The regal master suite rivals most and surpasses the best by featuring a dedicated breakfast bar and his and her baths adjoined at the entry to the sleeping area, each with beautiful custom closet cabinetry and refined finishes
An innovative waterfall rains water into the custom designed pool, while the spa is tucked away on a lower-level privacy patio near the master suite. An abundance of outdoor patio areas allow for ease in entertaining. The rear elevation of the lushly landscaped lot of 31,798+ square feet creates an ample and serene space that is enclosed and perfect for pets.
There is even a small structure that can become a greenhouse or childrens’ clubhouse. A covered built-in barbecue kitchen is conveniently located near the pool. The size of this lot can accommodate an additional detached guest casita, if desired.
74160 Quail Lakes Drive
Indian Wells, Ca. 92210
Listed at $3,495,000
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com