Timeless Trio

This truly spectacular illustration of contemporary design was created by the multi-talented Ross Stout, the home’s architect, builder and original designer.

Boasting timeless elements such as dry-set stacked stone, walls of glass, custom designed light fixtures, artistic wrought-iron railings and stone flooring that blend beautifully to create a paradise of solitude within an active and vibrant country club setting.

While current owners initiated upgrades and interior decor changes in recent years, the off-fairway location of this 6,362+ square-foot home allows for privacy and inspiration in the home’s orientation, design, and landscaping features. The attention to detail within this custom built residence is most apparent.

The original owner’s desire for a quiet desert retreat that also delivers a venue for elegant entertaining and intimate relaxed living served as the basis for its overall design. While easily accommodating a grand celebration or a quiet intimate dinner, every occasion is graciously executed in style.