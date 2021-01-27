If Boulders Had Rolled

As our lives unfold in seasons, so do our homes. In 2014, Roswitha Kima Smale recruited a notable interior designer to turn her Spanish Colonial property into a warm haven layered with international antiques and one-of-a-kind treasures. Yet she needed more time to rethink the garden.

Between travel, involvement with the Palm Springs Art Museum and Desert X, and helping to preserve historic structures and save cheetahs in the wild, other priorities came first. She had reached out to landscape professionals, but their proposals for building gazebos and moving trees befuddled her. Each struck an off-key chord to the classic 1930s architecture and her preference for less contrived and exacting environments. Smale found her home encouraged a daily journey of exploration; shouldn’t the exterior do the same?

A deep affection for the African wilderness was the tie that bonded her to Gino Dreese and Troy Williams, who eventually lavished the Old Las Palmas garden with a level of attention on par with the indoor spaces. Dreese is from Amsterdam, and the pair’s excursions to foreign lands influence their landscape designs.