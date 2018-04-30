It finally took its toll, the president’s repeated call for a border wall. And like any thoughtful artist and curator worth her salt, Elizabeth Tinglof felt compelled to do something. So she drove from her Los Angeles home to Joshua Tree to find the empty plot of land she had purchased 40 years ago and started working on a plan.

The desert is good for this sort of thing: Go to the open land, stare into the horizon, and get some perspective. Only then can you begin to imagine a better way.

“There’s something about this place, something that shifts in the air,” Tinglof says. “The visual plane is so different. It’s serene and kind of desolate, but in this lovely, calming way. You take a long drive and hit those places that are quiet and open, and that’s when contemplation comes in, and you’re on autopilot. That’s how it is for me.”