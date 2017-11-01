The television series Route 66 premiered Oct. 7, 1960, and ran 116 episodes until March 20, 1964. The show followed two young men who travel the country in their Chevrolet Corvette. Both Jesse and Ian wear Vuarnet sunglasses, Panache Optical Gallery Palm Springs.
Profiles by Emily Chavous
actor: jesse metcalfe
“To be able to transform is something that I get very excited about,” says Jesse Metcalfe. “As actors, we want to appear as little like ourselves as possible.”
In Escape Plan 2: Hades, an upcoming sequel to the 2013 prison-break movie starring Sylvester Stallone, Metcalfe is badly beaten and unrecognizable in the opening scene. “A very different character for me, very edgy, aggressive,” he says. “It was a large ensemble cast with a lot of badass guys [Stallone, Dave Bautista, 50 Cent]. I got the opportunity to have a lot of action, do a lot of stunt work. I’ve played a lot of romantic leads in my career, so anything that’s different is obviously very welcome.”
He plays the love interest in Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores, which is filmed in Toronto and based on a book series by the same name; the finale of its second season aired in September. Metcalfe has been songwriting for more than a decade and gets to peacock his guitar skills in the show as a budding Nashville musician. “I love acting; it’s definitely a very pure, creative outlet for me. But music is even more pure — it’s just such a direct reflection of who you are.”
Hallmark’s 2015 film A Country Wedding debuted Metcalfe’s mellifluous side and ultimately landed him the gig as Chesapeake’s Trace. “It’s the first time I really got to showcase my ability to sing and play guitar,” he says.
Thirteen years outside Desperate Housewives and his breakout role as Eva Longoria’s boy toy — which, along with 2006’s John Tucker Must Die, propelled him through the ranks of Hollywood’s hottest-hunk lists — Metcalfe is acutely focused on grittier pursuits. Films like Escape Plan 2 and The Ninth Passenger, marked for release later this year, provide opportunity to explore darker personas. In the latter, he portrays a shady mechanic aboard a luxury yacht in what he describes as “a play on a B horror movie.” Though fans will be pleased he hasn’t eschewed sentimental leads: next month Metcalfe can be seen as a single father on the road to romance in Hallmark Channel’s original movie Father Christmas, which premieres Dec. 17.
He is also adding producer to his resume with In Stranger Company, in which he stars alongside Danny Trejo, and Steps, a story about battling addiction, written and co-produced by Metcalfe’s fiancé, Cara Santana, in which they both star.
“It just seems like a logical progression. More control over the material is something that all actors really yearn for,” Metcalfe says. “I’m working toward that … I’m poised and ready for that next window.”
Route 66 was famous for supplying great,
once-great, and soon-to-be-great actors with guest star appearances. Among them were
Ed Begley, Rod Steiger, Rip Torn, Tuesday Weld, Walter Matthau, James Caan, James Coburn,
Robert Redford, Jack Lord, Joan Crawford, Cloris Leachman, and Buster Keaton. Above:
VIDEO: Gain a behind-the-scenes look at this Jesse Metcalfe, Ian Bohen photo shoot.
actor: ian bohen
Ian Bohen isn’t afraid of a little dirt.
Fresh off filming the final season of MTV’s Teen Wolf (which earned him a cultlike following for his portrayal of villainous alpha-werewolf Peter Hale), Bohen has spent recent weeks split between the pine-dappled hills of Montana and Park City, Utah, mid-production on Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s new series slated for release next summer.
It’s a modern-day cowboy drama — the first show greenlit for Paramount Network, a rebranding of Spike TV — in which a family’s Montana ranch is under siege by encroaching settlers. Alongside Kevin Costner (as patriarch), Kelsey Asbille, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, Bohen portrays a lasso-wielding law enforcement agent named Ryan.
“We get a lot of weapons. We’re constantly roping and riding,” he says. (And working with Costner? “It’s like baseball with Derek Jeter. We just want to watch them do their thing and try to be as good.”)
In a way, the job takes things full circle for Bohen. When he was growing up, his Uncle Tom was his hero. “We would put on backpacks and walk out in the woods, spend three or four nights, and fish and make fires and just talk about life.” Uncle Tom took Ian to Montana and taught him to rope steers; now Sheridan has taken him back.
Bohen also has roles in Sheridan’s runaway festival flick Wind River and upcoming Soldado (a sequel to 2015’s Oscar-nominated Sicario) with Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. A third film, Little Women, directed by Clare Niederpruem with Louisa May Alcott in the writers’ room, has offered Bohen a refreshing change of pace: He plays the nice guy.
“He’s just an authentic good guy with no hidden agenda, no ulterior motives. On Teen Wolf I’ve played this deceitful character for so long; to be the good guy was something I hadn’t done. [As an actor] you really just have to get out of your own way.”
Off set, Bohen is busy screenwriting. He studied cinematography at UCLA and has produced his own short films, the most recent being The Tow (2016) starring fellow Teen Wolf alumnus JR Bourne. It’s a darker drama that received enough attention that Bohen decided to expand his storyline to feature length.
“It’s a discipline I’m still learning to navigate,” he says of the writing process. “You have an infinite number of trajectories, and you have to pick the right one and the next right one and the next right one without going insane.”
