From that, Yaya and Ruben conceived of the Shady Lane mural project. “The whole thing took about two years,” Ruben explains. “We’d give the artists a theme — like Latino rock ’n’ roll artists or the Zoot Suit riots, but you know, these young kids didn’t know anything about this stuff so they had to do their research, which was one of our goals: to educate the community about its culture and history.” Ruben chuckles thinking about how these young artists inadvertently got a civic lesson when all they thought they were doing was painting a mural of ’50s heartthrob Ritchie Valens or Dolores del Rio, the first Latin American crossover star in Hollywood in the ’20s and ’30s.

“Ruben is such a creative genius,” says Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. “Every once in a while you run into someone who really thinks outside the box, but Ruben destroys the box. That’s what he did with the Shady Lane mural. It’s more than a bunch of paintings on a wall. It has become a point of great pride to the community. And you can see that when you realize that in the 10 years of its existence, the wall has never been vandalized. That’s because Ruben involved so many different parts of the community in creating it, and everyone is vested in it. But it also shows the great respect the community has for Ruben and Yaya.”

The focus of all of the community projects Ruben and Yaya have been involved with over the years — whether it’s a new low-rider car show at Ruben’s Ranch to fund scholarships for underprivileged youth, a Latino short film festival at the recently opened Spanish Colonial library in Coachella’s historic Pueblo Viejo, or tackling another long mural project to bridge the gap between Shady Lane and the downtown murals surrounding Coachella’s Veterans Memorial Park — is, Ruben says, “to give the kids in this community an opportunity and an outlet for their creative endeavors and to mentor them and get them thinking about going to college and then coming back here and being productive members of the community. That’s what we’re about.”

Does that mentoring approach work? Do the kids come back and lead productive lives? Well, ask Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, who was a confused 17-year-old, as he tells it, who wasn’t thinking at all about college when he met Ruben Gonzalez. “He wasn’t just some old guy saying, ‘Hey, kid, you can do better, you can go to college and be someone.’ He kept in contact with me, mentored me, helped me to stay focused and reach my goals. It’s extraordinary the effect he has had on my life. And this isn’t something he just did with me. For decades, Ruben has shared his life experiences and his wisdom with all the youth of our community. He’s Coachella’s OG, in the best sense possible — someone older and wiser helping kids succeed in life. He’s passing the torch. I know that’s certainly the way he made me feel when I was a teenager. He gave me that rare thing, the thing all of us are looking for: hope in the future.”

Which takes us back to that startling mural of two young girls painted on the side of the hardware store on Vine Avenue that Ruben admits is beautiful even if it kind of pisses him off that it was painted by some street artists from Oaxaca instead of local Coachella artists. No matter. Ruben Gonzalez may have had nothing to do with the dozen city-commissioned Coachella Walls installations in Pueblo Viejo, but that mural, perhaps more than any of the 21 vignettes painted along Shady Lane, gets at the heart and soul of what, exactly, Ruben Gonzalez is all about: Sow dreams and reap hope.