Cody Central

William F. Cody left a rich architectural legacy throughout the desert communities. His mastery is on full display at this estate located on a double, two-thirds-of-an-acre lot adjacent to the 13th hole of the Tamarisk Country Club.

Known as the Rubinstein Residence, the home was listed as a Designated Property on the Rancho Mirage Register of Historic Places in March 2018 and is the last residential commission designed by Cody. It recently came on the market at $2,495,000. (Furnishings are available outside of escrow.)

