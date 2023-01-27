Palm Springs Designer Celebrates Former Mentor for Modernism Week

Designers and modernism enthusiasts might recall the distinctive Columbia Masterworks record covers from the 1950s, McGraw-Hill Paperbacks from the ’60s, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art shopping bags from the ’70s, but few could associate these designs with Rudolph de Harak.

Until now. The pioneering designer, who boldly propelled typography and graphics from the two-dimensional realm into dynamic public spaces, has finally been immortalized in a monograph: Rudolph de Harak Graphic Designer: Rational Simplicity (Thames & Hudson).

The author is Palm Springs resident Richard Poulin, who joined de Harak’s New York City firm as a staff designer in the ’70s and eventually became partner.

“He changed everything in my life,” Poulin says of his late mentor. “One of the things I learned from him was that [design] is not a practice. It’s a way of seeing, a way of living. I’m still going through that learning process.”

Loaded with familiar designs as well as environmental concepts that include wayfinding, furniture, sculpture, and typography, Poulin’s 408-page volume is a visual spectacle — and the foundation of his Modernism Week presentation Feb. 20 at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater.

Ahead of the event, the designer and educator talked to Palm Springs Life about working with de Harak as well as the designer’s life, philosophy, and legacy.