Run With a Mission

The eighth annual Run with Los Muertos 5K and Block Party hits the streets of Old Town Coachella on Nov. 6. One of Southern California’s most exciting events, this unique Set to run 5 p.m. to midnight, the featured event is a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) run/walk and will be held with all COVID-19 protocols in mind.

In addition, the evening includes live bands on multiple stages, an art walk, large-scale art installations, authentic cuisine, a beer garden, car show and craft zone.

One unique element of the Run with Los Muertos is the chance to dedicate your run in honor of a loved one who has passed away, hence the tag line “Who will you run for?” The first 150 people to register will have their loved one’s name printed on the back of the official event T-shirt.