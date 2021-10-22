run with los muertos 2021

Run With a Mission

The 8th annual Run with Los Muertos in Old Town Coachella encourages you to dedicate your participation to a loved one who has passed away.

Staff Report Attractions, Current Digital

run with los muertos 2021

Hundreds of runners are expected for the eighth annual Run With Los Muertos 5K and Block Party on Nov. 6.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY RUN WITH LOS MUERTOS

The eighth annual Run with Los Muertos 5K and Block Party hits the streets of Old Town Coachella on Nov. 6. One of Southern California’s most exciting events, this unique Set to run  5 p.m. to midnight, the featured event is a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles)  run/walk and will be held with all COVID-19 protocols in mind.

In addition, the evening includes live bands on multiple stages, an art walk, large-scale art installations, authentic cuisine, a beer garden, car show and craft zone.

One unique element of the Run with Los Muertos is the chance to dedicate your run in honor of a loved one who has passed away, hence the tag line “Who will you run for?” The first 150 people to register will have their loved one’s name printed on the back of the official event T-shirt.

oldtowncoachella

This event is free and open to the public with a $40 registration fee for all runners. The fee includes a T-shirt and bib, and a T-shirt is guaranteed only for pre-registered runners. A pre-race ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the race at 6 p.m.

A portion of the funds raised benefits event partner Raices Cultura, a Coachella based nonprofit that provides arts and education programming to students and community members in the East Valley and beyond.

For registration and more information, visit runwithlosmuertos.com. For sponsorship opportunities, email rwlm@eventscapeint.com.

• READ NEXT:  College of the Desert Expansion Plans Cover Entire Coachella Valley.