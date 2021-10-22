Run With a Mission

Hundreds of runners are expected for the eighth annual Run With Los Muertos 5K and Block Party on Nov. 6.
The eighth annual Run with Los Muertos 5K and Block Party hits the streets of Old Town Coachella on Nov. 6. One of Southern California’s most exciting events, this unique
One unique element of the Run with Los Muertos is the chance to dedicate your run in honor of a loved one who has passed away, hence the tag line “Who will you run for?” The first 150 people to register will have their loved one’s name printed on the back of the official event T-shirt.
This event is free and open to the public with a $40 registration fee for all runners. The fee includes a T-shirt and bib, and a T-shirt is guaranteed only for pre-registered runners. A pre-race ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the race at 6 p.m.
A portion of the funds raised benefits event partner Raices Cultura, a Coachella based nonprofit that provides arts and education programming to students and community members in the East Valley and beyond.
For registration and more information, visit runwithlosmuertos.com. For sponsorship opportunities, email rwlm@eventscapeint.com.