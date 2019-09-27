Time to Get a Move on

The #WeRunTheCV relay is now in its third year. Last year’s 100-kilometer route began at the Salton Sea and ended at Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey Bar in Palm Springs.

Announcements on this year’s route and format will follow. If you are a strong runner and would like to be considered for a spot as a segment captain, email carissa@eventscapeint.com.

The 5-kilometer run and block party will be held Nov. 2 and once again expects to draw thousands of spectators and runners to Old Town Coachella.

For more information about the relay or the upcoming 5K, visit runwithlosmuertos.com.