Time to Get a Move on

In celebration of health and wellness, and in the spirit of connecting communities, Run with Los Muertos will once again host its unique relay #WeRuntheCV on Oct. 20 starting at lululemon.
The event brings together runners for a one day, 100-kilometer relay around the entire Coachella Valley. The relay event will serve as the official kick off to the seventh annual Run with Los Muertos 5K & Block Party annually held in Coachella.
“The Coachella Valley boasts a strong tradition of accomplished runners,” said Tizoc DeAztlan, race director. “This unique event aims to highlight these extraordinary athletes, and to encourage and bring attention to what is possible when you combine dedication and teamwork.”
The #WeRunTheCV relay is now in its third year. Last year’s 100-kilometer route began at the Salton Sea and ended at Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey Bar in Palm Springs.
Announcements on this year’s route and format will follow. If you are a strong runner and would like to be considered for a spot as a segment captain, email carissa@eventscapeint.com.
The 5-kilometer run and block party will be held Nov. 2 and once again expects to draw thousands of spectators and runners to Old Town Coachella.
For more information about the relay or the upcoming 5K, visit runwithlosmuertos.com.
Run with Los Muertos on Nov. 2 includes musical entertainment as well.